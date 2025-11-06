The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.2% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HD opened at $374.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $372.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

