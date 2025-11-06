ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

