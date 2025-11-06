Convergence Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,268 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,799,000 after buying an additional 488,960 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $21,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,716,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 323,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $51.64 and a one year high of $72.75.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $440.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

