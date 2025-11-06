Convergence Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $185.81 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

