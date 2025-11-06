iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF $HIMU Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (NYSEARCA:HIMU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIMU opened at $49.00 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

The iShares High Yield Muni Active ETF (HIMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide a high level of income exempt from federal income tax through high-yield US municipal bonds. HIMU was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

