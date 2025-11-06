EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 128.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:VMI opened at $409.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $427.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.20 and a 200-day moving average of $353.58.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,214.48. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

