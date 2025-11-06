Reddit Inc. $RDDT Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $196.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.14. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $3,609,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,082,675.12. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,313,651.40. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,126 shares of company stock valued at $90,938,776. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

