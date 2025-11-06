First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,095 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,388,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,197,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,726,000 after buying an additional 655,433 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,384,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

BINC stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.