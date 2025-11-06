Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1233249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $402.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

