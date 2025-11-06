Burney Co. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.