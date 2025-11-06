Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.96 and last traded at $91.97, with a volume of 89548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Adidas Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Adidas had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 5.00%.The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Adidas AG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adidas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Adidas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Adidas by 30.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adidas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

