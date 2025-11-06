Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

