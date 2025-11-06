Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. 6,188,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,416% from the average session volume of 408,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$70.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

