Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,007.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $96.31 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $130.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

