MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,548,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 215,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Stock Down 16.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

