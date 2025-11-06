Ellevest Inc. Has $418,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,742,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

