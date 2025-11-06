Burney Co. Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 78.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $193.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average is $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $228.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

