Ellevest Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 805,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,033,000 after purchasing an additional 408,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $133.12 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,203 shares of company stock worth $3,060,798 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.