Ellevest Inc. Sells 4,266 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 30.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8%

CMCSA opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

