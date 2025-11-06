Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,911 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,456,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $23,354,720.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,051,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,155 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

