Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.4% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $76.45 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.94 and a beta of 0.87.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

