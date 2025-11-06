JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

SWKS opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $95.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

