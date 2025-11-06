Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,667 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,667 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $394.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

