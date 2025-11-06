Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 273.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of PLNT opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

