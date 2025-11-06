Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Guggenheim

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VCYT

Veracyte Stock Up 27.5%

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $233,153.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 334,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,565.85. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $76,914.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,970.31. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock worth $610,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Veracyte by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 139,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 68,615 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 53.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 46,573 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.