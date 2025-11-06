Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,410,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 171,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.