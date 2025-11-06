Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Stock Position Lowered by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.