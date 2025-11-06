Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,147 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

