Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 83,911 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83,911 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

NYSE HXL opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,426 shares in the company, valued at $615,266.52. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $250,309.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,782.38. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,298 shares of company stock worth $1,029,349. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

