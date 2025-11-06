Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,299,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,476,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 938,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.45. Ingevity Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

