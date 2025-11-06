MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,365 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 813,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.8% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 493,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.36. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,659.33. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

