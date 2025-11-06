Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $258.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $280.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

