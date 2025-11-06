Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,115 shares of company stock worth $14,582,485 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $236.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

