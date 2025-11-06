Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,176 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

NYSE SXT opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.56. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $121.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. This represents a 4.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Plautz acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,847.02. The trade was a 253.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 3,170 shares of company stock worth $293,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.