Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in Crocs by 10,520.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,389,000 after buying an additional 712,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crocs by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after buying an additional 566,847 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,957,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,595,000 after buying an additional 211,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crocs by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,491,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $122.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

