Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

