First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 7,538 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,977 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,839,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,067,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

