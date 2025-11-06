iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

