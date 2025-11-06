First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,685 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 594,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

