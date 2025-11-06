First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,493,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 183,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,036,000 after acquiring an additional 121,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $10,505,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.0%

FTCS stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.