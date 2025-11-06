First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $150.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

