First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

