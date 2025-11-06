First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,368 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 120,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70,161 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 104,788 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 261,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV opened at $110.17 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

