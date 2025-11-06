First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $462.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 308.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.