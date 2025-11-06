The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2,166.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 389,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

DIS stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

