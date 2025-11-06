First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 132,655 Shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) by 811.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,655 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 4,690.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $61,935,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 966.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 228,988 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF by 302.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 183,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $5,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THRO opened at $38.45 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,731.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

