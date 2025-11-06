General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Motors were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This trade represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327,144 shares of company stock worth $139,521,852. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $70.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

