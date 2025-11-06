Analysts Set EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) PT at $5.82

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.8167.

EVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVgo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on EVgo from $5.00 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.35.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

