Visa Inc. $V Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,932,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE V opened at $340.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

