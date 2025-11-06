BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in WEX Inc. $WEX

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of WEX by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $191.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.25 million. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.